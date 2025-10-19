Heather Knight achieved a special landmark in her international career during the IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19. The India Women vs England Women match in the Women's World Cup 2025 marked Heather Knight's 350th international game. Heather Knight is a pillar of England women's cricket, featuring in 154 ODIs, 132 T20Is, and 14 Tests. Is India Women vs England Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Heather Knight Plays Her 300th International Game for England

Some achievement for Heather Knight who is playing her 300th game for England 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Z1zES3Mpyj — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 19, 2025

