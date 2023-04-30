Devon Conway scored his fifth half-century of IPL 2023, achieving this feat during the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match on Sunday, April 30. The left-hander has been highly consistent for Chennai Super Kings at the top of the order and has done the same in this game. He got to the half-century off 30 balls, hitting nine fours and one six. IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of CSK vs PBKS T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Devon Conway Hits Fifth Half-Century of IPL 2023

Another half-century for Devon Conway 😎 He brings his Fifty with a four as @ChennaiIPL sail past hundred 👌🏻👌🏻 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FS5brqfoVq#TATAIPL | #CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/JCVn0j6Cxj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2023

