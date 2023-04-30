Chennai Super Kings will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Punjab Kings in the first match of Sunday's (April 30) doubleheader at home. MS Dhoni’s men saw their three-game winning run come to an end with a defeat against Rajasthan. The defeat coupled with other results meant the team dropped to fourth in the standings but that could change with a good performance this afternoon. Opponents Punjab Kings do not seem to be forming any momentum this season so far and their wins are usually followed by defeats. They were involved in a high-scoring game versus Lucknow recently which was a spectacle for the neutrals but did not do them any good. Chennai Super Kings versus Punjab Kings will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Ajinkya Rahane had an odd failure with the bat against Rajasthan and its impact was felt. The likes of Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane are key players in the top order for Chennai and the team is dependent on them to do well, particularly in the first ten overs. Shivam Dube has once again showcased why he is one of the most sought-after players in the league with a string of brilliant showing with the bat.

Punjab bowlers were put to the swords in the previous game with even the mercurial Kagiso Rabada proving expensive with an economy rate of 13 in his spell. The team will need to find the right balance in attack as they cannot let the opposition run away with the game in the powerplays. Atharva Taide was the positive story for the visitors against Lucknow and all eyes will be on the youngster.

When Is CSK vs PBKS Match 41 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their next match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs PBKS Match 41 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 game between CSK and PBKS will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. CSK vs PBKS, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of CSK vs PBKS Match 41 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match. Chennai will be confident of getting the job done against Punjab and securing crucial two points.

