The Indian Armed Forces held a press briefing on the Operation Sindoor on Monday. The press conference was addressed by Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti, and DG of Naval Operations Vice Admiral AN Pramod. DGMO Ghai drew a unique parallel of cricket with the military operations where he said "Back in the 70s, during the famous Ashes series between Australia and England, two of Australia’s legendary fast bowlers, Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee, wreaked havoc on the English batting line-up. Their dominance was so overwhelming that the Australians came up with a saying, from ashes to ashes and from dust to dust, if Thommo don't get you, then Lillee surely must. If you look closely at the layers, you’ll understand what I mean, even if you manage to get through all of them, one layer of this grid system is bound to catch you." DGMO Rajiv Ghai Says Virat Kohli is His Favourite Cricketer During Operation Sindoor Press Briefing, Talks About Star Indian Cricketer's Retirement From Tests (Watch Video).

DGMO Rajiv Ghai Uses Famous 'Ashes to Ashes' Quote to Draw Parallel With Military Op

VIDEO | Special Defence Briefing on India-Pakistan military action: Referring to Indian skipper Virat Kohli's retirement announcement earlier in the day, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai drew a parallel between cricket and military operations.

