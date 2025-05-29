It was a memorable day for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as they entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) finals for the first time since the 2016 edition. The Rajat Patidar-led RCB thrashed Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in the one-sided IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match in Mullanpur on May 29. Talking about the match, PBKS were blown away for just 101 runs in 14.1 overs. They registered the joint third-lowest total in the IPL playoffs till now. For RCB, leg-spinner Suyash Sharma and speedster Josh Hazlewood scalped three wickets each. While chasing, opener Phil Salt hammered a match-winning 56* as Bengaluru won the one-sided match and entered the grand finale of the IPL 2025 season. Suyash Sharma was named Man of the Match for his brilliant spell. After RCB's memorable victory, fans took to social media to share funny memes and jokes. Below are some of the viral memes. Marcus Stoinis' Wife Sarah Czarnuch Spotted Using 'F-Word' After Her Husband Gets Cleaned Up By Suyash Sharma During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match (Watch Video).

Punjab Kings as soon as they realized they might qualify for Finals after 11 years ☠️pic.twitter.com/aneGIa6cZT — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 29, 2025

IPL 18 aayega aur jersey number 18 ke paas trophy jaayega pic.twitter.com/NMoOPx9goT — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 29, 2025

Congratulations RCB RCB fans to Haters- pic.twitter.com/fHamXIF7PJ — SarcasmHit (@SarcasmHit) May 29, 2025

