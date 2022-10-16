Rohit Sharma was impressed by a young kid named Drushil Chauhan ahead of Team India's practice session at the WACA. The Indian skipper invited the 11-year-old to team practice where the left-arm pacer bowled to the international cricketer. Rohit Sharma then signed autographs for Drushil, who has dreams of becoming a cricketer.

Watch Video Below

𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦! When a 11-year-old impressed @ImRo45 with his smooth action! 👌 👌 A fascinating story of Drushil Chauhan who caught the eye of #TeamIndia Captain & got invited to the nets and the Indian dressing room. 👏 👏 #T20WorldCup Watch 🔽https://t.co/CbDLMiOaQO — BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)