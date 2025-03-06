Season 2 of the Entertainers Cricket League started on March 5 and on day 2, Elvish Yadav’s Haryanvi Hunters and Munawar Faruqui ‘s Mumbai Disruptors will face each other in match number 5. Elvish Yadav’s Haryanvi Hunters vs Munawar Faruqui ‘s Mumbai Disruptors will be played at Indira Gandhi Indoor Cricket Stadium in Delhi and has a start time of 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony sports Network has broadcasting rights to the ECL 2025 season. Fan can watch, Haryanvi Hunters vs Mumbai Disruptors match on Sony Sports Ten 5 Channels. The Haryanvi Hunters vs Mumbai Disruptors ECL 2025 Live Streaming will be available on ECL YouTube Channel, WAVES App, SonyLIV and JioTV. ECL T10 2024 Final: Elvish Yadav’s Haryanvi Hunters Win 2024 Entertainers Cricket League, Defeat Anurag Dwivedi’s Lucknow Lions by 8 Wickets

Haryanvi Hunters vs Mumbai Disruptors ECL 2025 T10 Match Live on Sony Sports Network

