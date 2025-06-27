The grand finale of the ECS T10 Finland 2025 is scheduled to be hosted between Greater Helsinki Markhors and Hadley's Empire XI on June 27. The Greater Helsinki Markhors vs Hadley's Empire XI ultimate showdown match is being played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava, Finland. The much-awaited contest grand finale is set to begin at 7:45 PM IST (India Standard Time). Unfortunately for viewers in India, there's no live telecast viewing option available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option, as they can watch the Greater Helsinki Markhors vs Hadley's Empire XI ECS T10 Finland 2025 final match on the FanCode app and website for free. ‘I Am Like Jethalal…’ Prithvi Shaw’s Hilarious Take on Controversies, India Cricketer Draws Parallel With Popular Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Character.

ECS T10 2025 Finland Final Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)