England batter Joe Root on Friday smashed his 30th Test ton to propel England to a decent position at the end of Day 1 of the first Ashes 2023 Test match between England and Australia. The 30-year-old right-handed batter achieved the feat during England’s first innings. Ben Stokes Declares Himself Fit for Ashes 2023, Says He is 'in Really Good Place to Bowl'.

Joe Root 30th Test Hundred

