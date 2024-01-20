England U19 take on Scotland U19 in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024. The ENG U19 vs SCO U19 match will be played at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom and has a start time of 01:30 PM IST. The ENG vs SCO U19 match will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India. However, Disney+ Hotstar will provide the free live streaming online of ENG vs SCO U19 match on mobile app. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule: Get Full Fixtures, Complete Time Table and Match Timings in IST of Under-19 CWC Tournament in South Africa.

India's U19 cricket squad is gearing up for glory🤩🤞🏼 Catch the ICC Under 19 Men's CWC '24 from 19th January, for Free on #DisneyPlusHotstar Mobile App#u19worldcup #indiaunder19 #TeamIndia #Cricket pic.twitter.com/e5l89Ehzjj — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 19, 2024

