Ahead of the all-important WTC final against Australia, India’s wicketkeeper-batsman, Dinesh Karthik recently took to Twitter to share pictures of the pitch at Oval cricket stadium for the summit clash. Now, fans across the world have started commenting on the pitch for the mega showdown. Commenting on the pitch, the fans asked the veteran cricketer to cut grass on ‘garden-like’ oval pitch ahead of ICC WTC 2023 Final. Responding to the fans’ request, the right-handed batsman jokingly said, “The resume is already heavy with many roles.” WTC 2023 Final: Virat Kohli Reflects on Challenges Oval Pitch Will Bring In Front of Cricketers, Says ‘Whoever Adjusts and Adapts Better Will Win the Match’.

The resume is already heavy with many roles 🙈😂 https://t.co/fnjePrn4P0 — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 6, 2023

