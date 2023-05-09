A clash broke out between fans inside the Eden Gardens during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2023 on Monday, May 8. In an unverified video which has gone viral on social media, a few policemen are seen trying to separate the fans who clashed inside the stadium during the game. One of the cops pulled apart the fans involved in this clash and asked them to move away from the spot. The fans were also seen arguing with the police. Kolkata Knight Riders rode on the back of a thrilling finishing act by Andre Russell and Rinku Singh to beat Punjab Kings by five wickets. Fans Fight Inside Stadium During DC vs SRH IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Fans Clash Inside Eden Gardens

Kalesh B/w Punjab kings and KKR fans in eden Gardens police intervenedpic.twitter.com/rAuHQPHKgZ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 9, 2023

