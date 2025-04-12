Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant walked out to open for his side during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 12. The Lucknow management took this decision after Mitchell Marsh was not available for the clash because his daughter was not well. Marsh has been in remarkable form in the IPL 2025 and has given a quickfire start for LSG. In his absence, Pant decided to walk out to bat while chasing 181 runs. Previously, Rishabh Pant opened the innings for the first time during the IPL 2016 edition. Here are some of the reactions by fans after Pant opened the innings for LSG. Digvesh Rathi Brings Out His 'Notebook Celebration' On the Pitch After Dismissing Jos Buttler During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Opens for LSG!

Well, well, well… look who’s walking out to open! 👀 Rishabh Pant opens in the TATA IPL for the first time since 2016! Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/n819rsJlsh#IPLonJioStar 👉 #LSGvGT | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/QgNsQNcFog — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 12, 2025

Oops

Rishabh Pant coming to Open will just make LSG's opening pair worse...#IPL2025 — CHIKU JI❤️💫 (@MaticKohli251) April 12, 2025

Rishabh Pant Opens for First Time in IPL Since 2016

Finally Rishabh pant playing as Opener win loading 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jod5olFyEI — Ishan's🤫🧘🧡 (@IshanWK32) April 12, 2025

Surprise Surprise!

Rishabh Pant opening — Surprise surprise!!!! pic.twitter.com/99lHyPQ5eZ — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) April 12, 2025

Rishabh Pant Stats as Opener in T20s

Rishabh pant as an opener in T20s ..! - 21 Innings - 644 runs - 32.2 average - 162.2 Strike rate - 1 hundreds - 5 fifties pic.twitter.com/lPcOXX0G5L — MANU. (@IMManu_18) April 12, 2025

