India national cricket team ace batter Virat Kohli shattered the record of Sachin Tendulkar during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against the Pakistan national cricket team in Dubai. Kohli became the fastest batter to achieve the 14,000-run landmark in ODI cricket. The former Indian captain reached the elusive milestone while chasing 242 runs. After shattering Sachin Tendulkar's record, fans hailed Kohli's greatness in ODI cricket. Here are some of the reactions. Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Batter To Reach 14000 Runs in ODIs, Shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s Record During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

'King of ODI Cricket'

Virat Kohli is the king of ODI cricket! His consistency and dominance in the format are simply unmatched. — khabresh (@khab_resh) February 23, 2025

Quickest to 14,000 ODI Runs

Greatest of All Time!

Virat Kohli Is A Different Gravy In ODIs. 👌 - The Greatest Of All Time.♥️ pic.twitter.com/FI9mZtWO2x — Md Nagori (@Sulemannagori23) February 23, 2025

The Greatest Ever

VIRAT KOHLI - THE GREATEST EVER. 🐐 — Third Man (@ThirdManX) February 23, 2025

'Virat Kohli ki Batting'

