The first Ashes Test 2023 between England and Australia saw one of the freakiest dismissals ever when the batter, Harry Brook tried to leave a delivery off Australian Spinner, Nathan Lyon. In a bid to leave the delivery off Lyon the ball spun, deflected off batter Harry Brook and went up in the air and then landed on the stumps to leave the batter, Brook, in a shock. When the ball went up in the air Harry Brook had no clue where the ball went as it landed on the stumps to leave him stunned. Ben Stokes Declares Himself Fit for Ashes 2023, Says He is 'in Really Good Place to Bowl'.

Nathan Lyon Accounts for Harry Brook in Bizarre Manner

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)