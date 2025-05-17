It was an unfortunate end to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match after the match was abandoned due to persistent rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Both sides shared one point each. The defending champions KKR became the fourth team to be eliminated from the IPL 2025 season. The Rajat Patidar-led RCB, on the other hand, climbed up to the top spot in the standings. RCB are just one victory away from reaching the playoffs. Meanwhile, here are some of the funny memes that went viral during the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Kolkata Knight Riders out of Play-Off Race After RCB vs KKR Match Called-Off Due to Rain.

ABD & Virat if RCB win the IPL https://t.co/LTlOd8BYQcpic.twitter.com/kuZPZO7PAb — Tackle From Behind (@tacklefromb) May 17, 2025

Rcb fans with white jersey in chinnaswamy pic.twitter.com/bThU5N6aRY — Chenchu Babu (@ChenchuBabu13) May 17, 2025

