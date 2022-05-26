Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator. Following the exit from IPL 2022, LSG's mentor Gautam Gambhir took to social media and reacted to the defeat. "Hard luck today but a great tournament for our new team. We’ll come back stronger….Until we meet again!" wrote Gambhir.

