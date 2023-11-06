Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo 69 has released a POV video of his invasion of pitch during the India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 match in Chennai last month. Jarvo 69 wearing Indian cricket team jersey made it to the middle when Men in Blue were fielding. While invading the pitch, the English prankster, interacted with Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. In the video uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, KL Rahul can be heard swearing at Jarvo 69. The prankster, who has invaded cricket pitches before, was subsequently banned by ICC from attending World Cup 2023 matches. ICC Bans Pitch Invader 'Jarvo' From ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Matches After Disruption in IND vs AUS Match.

Watch Video

Jarvo69 P.O.V. of the Cricket World Cup - @klrahul swears at the great @BMWjarvo @mdsirajofficial reaction and @imVkohli is still a fan :) pic.twitter.com/cjxCoeN6Fi — Jarvo69 (Daniel Jarvis) (@BMWjarvo) November 5, 2023

