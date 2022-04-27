Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and his side will bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 on Wednesday, April 27. His team remains unchanged from their win over KKR while Sunrisers Hyderabad have included Washington Sundar in place of J Suchith.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

