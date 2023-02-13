Ashleigh Gardner, in-form Aussie all-rounder gets picked up by a whooping price of INR 3.2 Crores by Gujarat Giants. The recent form of Ashleigh Gardner and her performance in India has rised her stocks and Gujarat added her to their ranks to bolster their all-round value.

Ashleigh Gardner Sold to GG

