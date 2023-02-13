Indian batter, Sabbineni Meghana gets sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 30 Lakh. Meghana is one of the most talented local batters and her purchase has only increased the local batting depth of Gujarat Giants at a very reasonable price.

Sabbineni Meghana Sold to GG

Sabbineni Meghana is next with a base price of INR 30 Lakh and she is sold to @GujaratGiants 👏👏#WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)