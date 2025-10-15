Sai Sudharsan was born on October 15, 2001. Breaking out from the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Sai Sudharsan impressed everyone with his compact technique and the ability to score runs easily without risks. He became a star for Gujarat Titans in no time after joining the IPL. Eventually he was called up in the Team India squad and he played in both ODI and Test format for India. Sai Sudharsan made his India debut in 2023 during India's ODI series against South Africa. His Test debut came in 2025, when he featured against England. Sudharsan is now a regular in Tests and he is set to play for India for the upcoming future. Amid this, as he celebrated his 24th birthday on October 15, 2025, BCCI extended wish to him. Sai Sudharsan Spotted Eating Outside Boundary As Fan Shouts ‘Join CSK, Leave GT’ During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

BCCI Wishes Sai Sudharsan

Elegant 🤝 Classy Here's wishing the impressive #TeamIndia batter Sai Sudharsan a very Happy Birthday 🥳🎂@sais_1509 pic.twitter.com/NcadoX5jff — BCCI (@BCCI) October 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)