The India national cricket team batter Sai Sudharsan was spotted on the sidelines, outside the boundary ropes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025. Sai Sudharsan was seen sitting on the ground, eating something, some snack, most probably bread. A fan took a video of him eating outside the boundary ropes. In the video, a fan was heard shouting at him, urging him, "Mein keh raha hu Gujarat se nikal jao CSK me jarurat hai" (I am saying leave Gujarat and join CSK [Chennai Super Kings]). Sai Sudharsan plays for Gujarat Titans [GT] in the IPL (Indian Premier League). Sai Sudharsan is a part of the Team India squad for the two-Test series against West Indies, but he is not in the playing XI of the second match. He played the first Test and scored only seven runs in an innings. Is Virat Kohli Leaving RCB Ahead of IPL 2026? Aakash Chopra Explains What Is a Commercial Contract Amid Star Cricketer’s Exit Rumours.

Sai Sudharsan Spotted Eating at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Sai Sudharshan eating burger outside boundary line Fans Saying "gujrat se nikal jao Csk me jarurat hai" (leave gujrat we need you in csk) pic.twitter.com/sBUAFe8SQT — Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) October 13, 2025

