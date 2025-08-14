Sachin Tendulkar is undoubtedly a name synonymous with cricket, not just in India but across the world and expectedly, there's a lot of scrutiny on his family as well. The Master Blaster, who retired from international cricket in the year 2013, ending a glorious career spanning 24 years, tied the knot with his wife Anjali Tendulkar on May 24, 199,5 and the couple has two children, Sara and Arjun Tendulkar. In this article, we shall take a look at who is the elder one among Arjun and Sara Tendulkar and what the age difference is between the two. Arjun Tendulkar Engaged to Saaniya Chandhok? Report About Sachin Tendulkar’s Son’s Engagement Goes Viral.

Arjun Tendulkar, as reported on August 13, was said to have been engaged to Saniyaa Chandhok, who is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai and hails from one of the most prominent businesses in Mumbai. Arjun Tendulkar, as everyone already knows, has followed in his father's footsteps and become a cricketer, representing Goa in domestic cricket and the Mumbai Indians in the IPL (Indian Premier League).

Who is Elder Among Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar?

Sara Tendulkar is the elder of the two siblings. She was Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar's first child and was born on October 12 in the year 1997, in Mumbai. Arjun Tendulkar was born in Mumbai as well, on September 24, 1999. Who Is Saaniya Chandhok? Know All About Ravi Ghai’s Granddaughter Who Reportedly Got Engaged to Arjun Tendulkar.

Sara Tendulkar Wishes Arjun Tendulkar on His 24th Birthday

What’s The Age Difference Between Arjun Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar?

As per their respective birthdates mentioned above, the age difference between Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar is two years. Sara Tendulkar, born in 1997 is older than Arjun Tendulkar, who was born in 1999 by two years. The brother-sister duo also had a sibling trip to Dubai, the glimpses of which was shared by Sara Tendulkar on social media.

Sara Tendulkar Shares Glimpses of Dubai Trip with Brother Arjun Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar-A Look at Their Careers

Sara Tendulkar pursued her primary education at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai before moving to London to study medicine. She has an MA in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London in London. A registered nutritionist, Sara Tendulkar, joined the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) as the director last year. Besides this, she is also a social media star and on her Instagram, she often shares wellness tips. Sara Tendulkar is also the owner of the Mumbai Grizzlies in the GEPL (Global E-Cricket Premier League). Viral Video Catches Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar in One Frame As India Test Captain Talks To Another Girl During YouWeCan’s Fundraiser.

Arjun Tendulkar, on the other hand, has taken up cricket just like his father and has started his domestic career while playing for Mumbai. He then switched to Goa and so far, has made a total of 17 appearances in First Class cricket, taking 37 wickets and scoring 532 runs. Arjun Tendulkar equalled his legendary father's feat of scoring a century on First Class debut when he had struck 120 and also scalped a three-wicket haul in the same match. Arjun Tendulkar then made his much-awaited IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2023 and picked three wickets. He went wicketless in his only game in IPL 2024 and did not get a game in IPL 2025 after being picked at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

