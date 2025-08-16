Regarded as one of the best West Indies batters of all time, Shivnarine Chanderpaul celebrates his 51st birthday today. Born August 16, 1974, Chanderpaul is known for grinding bowlers to dust and then proceeding to score stylishly, despite not having the most elegant stance. Chanderpaul's career came to a silent end despite scoring 11,867 Test and 8,778 ODI runs for West Indies between 1994 and 2015. The batter remains a fan favourite to date, which saw many users flood social media with happy birthday wishes for the highly underrated West Indies batter on his special occasion. Check out some of the fans' wishes below. Google Celebrates West Indies’ Historic 2-1 ODI Series Win Over Pakistan With Virtual Fireworks Animation.

