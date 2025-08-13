Google celebrated West Indies' historic 2-1 ODI series win over Pakistan with a fireworks animation. The West Indies National Cricket Team dished out a dominant performance in all departments of the game to outclass Pakistan in the WI vs PAK 2025 ODI series, registering their first bilateral series win over the Green Shirts since 1991. Batting first, it was Shai Hope's century (120) which helped the West Indies National Cricket Team post 294/6 and with the ball, Jayden Seales stole the spotlight, clinching a sensational six-wicket haul (6/18) that led to Pakistan being bowled out for just 92 runs in 29.2 overs. Upon visiting Google and typing 'WI vs PAK' or 'PAK vs WI' or any strong keyword related to the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025, the search engine's fireworks animation displayed fireworks going off in the colours of the Cricket West Indies logo (maroon, green and blue). The animation can also be repeated on the screen by clicking the button for it in the bottom part of the screen. West Indies Beat Pakistan in a Bilateral Series for First Time in 34 Years; Shai Hope, Jayden Seales Help Windies Clinch ODI Series 2–1 Defeating Green Shirts by 202 Runs in WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025.

Google Fireworks Animation Celebrates West Indies' ODI Series Victory over Pakistan

Google Fireworks Animation for West Indies' ODI series win over Pakistan (Photo credit: Google)

