Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021! As the country celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, cricketers came forward to extend warm wishes on this auspicious day. Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir among the others shared a special post on their social media handles to wish everyone on Gurpurab 2021.

Virat Kohli

May his teachings inspire us and his blessings be upon us. Happy Gurpurab to all. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 19, 2021

Harbhajan Singh

ੴ ਧੰਨ ਧੰਨ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਬੇਅੰਤ ਬੇਅੰਤ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ।🙏🏻💐 Blessings to all on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Gurpurab.😇💐🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mna9D9chQW — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 19, 2021

Yuvraj Singh

Gurpurab di sab nu lakh lakh vadhaiyan 🙏🏻 #happygurupurab — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 19, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji bless you with love, happiness, and peace 🤗 Happy #GuruPurab 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CRiAJ3Zujs — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 19, 2021

Gautam Gambhir

Nanak naam chardi kalaa, tere bhane sarbat da bhala! A very happy Gurpurab to all! #GuruNanakJayanti pic.twitter.com/PG5G5FoKUw — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 19, 2021

