AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on November 19, 2021. The South African cricketers took to social media to issue statement about his retirement from world cricket. Netizens reacted immediately and started pouring heartfelt messages for the star player. See how Twitterati thanked MR 360 for his immense contribution in the game of cricket. AB de Villiers Retires From All Forms of Cricket, Thanks Fans & Family for Their Support! Read Full Statement

Heartbroken!

Such a worst day can't beleive the man who entertained us throughout his journey gave us the best moments to cherish on and off the field. #ABdevilliers 💔 #disappointed #thankyouabd pic.twitter.com/9PYILG2UMx — Venky LS (@VLs963) November 19, 2021

Thank You AB for Everything!

End of an Era

End of an era- AB De Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of the game. Once a legend, always a legend Mr. 360 ♥️ @ABdeVilliers17 #ThankYouAB #ABdeVilliers pic.twitter.com/bhgEGMBPjq — ɅMɅN DUВEY (@imAmanDubey) November 19, 2021

No More ABrat's Moment for RCB Fans

We Will Miss You AB

Thank You Again for All The Beautiful Memories

