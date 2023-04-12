The fight between Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth from the initial years of IPL is still fresh in the memories of the fans. Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth and the crying face of Sreesanth can be still recollected just at a hint. Both of them have decided to fight once again now to settle the score as stated by Rishabh Pant in a tweet. This time in an advertisement of Zomato where the cricketing stars were spotted fighting in an elevator. The advertisement was also shared in Rishabh's tweet.

Rishabh Pant Shares Promotional Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)