Harbhajan Singh Comes Up with Heart-Winning Reply After Fan Accuses Spinner for Responding Only to Verified Accounts!!

I am from lower middle class and I do reply to people who talk sense.. I am one of you brother not higher class or any class .. I am just a human like you who feel the pain of another 🙏🙏 https://t.co/82dGLovvnn — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 24, 2021

