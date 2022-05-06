Hardik Pandya is one of the best fielders in the world and it was on display during the GT vs MI clash. The Gujarat skipper ran out Tilak Varma with a direct thrown, breaking the sumps in the process. This is the second time in IPL 2022 that Pandya has broken the sticks with his bullet throw. He did it earlier against RR while running out Sanju Samson.

