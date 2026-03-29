Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has gifted a luxury Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV, valued at approximately INR 1.7 crore, to his girlfriend, Maheika Sharma. The gesture coincides with the opening weekend of the 2026 IPL season, as Pandya prepares to lead his side in their first match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Pandya and Sharma have shared several public appearances in recent months. The gift reflects the cricketer’s well-known penchant for luxury automobiles and comes amidst a high-profile season for the veteran all-rounder. Hardik Pandya Buys New INR 12 Crore Ferrari 12Cilindri Luxury Sports Car, Cruises Around With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya's Luxury Gift To Girlfriend Maheika Sharma

Hardik Pandya gifted India’s first Mercedes-Benz V-Class to his girlfriend Mahieka sharma today, and its price is around ₹1.7 crore.🫡 pic.twitter.com/JXdn6dD5Jk — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 29, 2026

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