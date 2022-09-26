Hardik Pandya shared a heartwarming video where he was seen meeting wife Natasa Stankovic's wife for the very first time. The Indian all-rounder was welcomed warmly by Natasa's family members as they exchanged hugs in an adorable moment. Pandya took to social media to share the video where he wrote, "From video and phone calls to finally meeting in person, wonderful to meet Nats’ (and now my) family for the first time. Grateful for moments like these."

Hardik Pandya Meets Wife Natasa's Family:

From video and phone calls to finally meeting in person, wonderful to meet Nats’ (and now my) family for the first time. Grateful for moments like these ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZrPcxJsUHr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)