Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf engaged in controversy during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. At first, he clashed with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, exchanging words with them. Then he clashed with the Indian fans while fielding near the boundary line. At one point, he even made gestures of plane crashing and showed '6-0' with his hands insinuating that during the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan managed to shoot down six Indian fighter jets. The controversy was further sparked when Rauf's wife Muzna Masood Malik shared the picture of Rauf's gesture on her Instagram story with the caption 'lost the game but won the battle'. Haris Rauf Provokes Fans With Plane Crash Gesture During India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Haris Rauf's Wife Muzna Masood Malik Shares Pakistan Cricketer's Gesture of Showing '6-0' to Indian Fans

Muzna Masood Malik's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: muznamasood.malik/Instagram)

