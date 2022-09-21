Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front as her terrific hundred helped India women score a mammoth 333/5 in the 2nd ODI against England Women on Wednesday, September 21. The right-hander showed why she was one of the deadliest strikers of the cricket ball with 143 off 111 balls in her knock. Kaur also struck 18 fours and four sixes in her three-figure mark. It was largely due to her and Harleen Deol's partnership that India were able to post this solid a total.

Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India's Charge in 2nd ODI 2022 Against England:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)