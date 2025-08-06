After the India vs England Test series 2025, which saw a 2-2 result after five grueling Test matches, a player of the series was opted from both sides by the opposition team coaches. While Brendon McCullum chose Shubman Gill as the player of the series for India, Gautam Gambhir surprised everyone when he selected Harry Brook. Conventional thinking would suggest it would be Ben Stokes or Joe Root, but Gambhir thought something else. Brook himself admitted that he was not expecting to get the award as Joe Root scored much more runs. He also said that as a team, England are in good place, although results have failed to show it. IND vs ENG 2025: Geoffrey Boycott Says Harry Brook Could Become One of This Generation’s Great Middle-Order Players.

Harry Brook Admits That He Didn't Expect to Be Named Player of the Series

Harry Brook cooked Gautam Gambhir for his choice of the Player of series award 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/8G7Qg3nvcw — AntiBazballian ™ (Joe Root Paglu) (@rs_3702) August 5, 2025

