Harry Brook, after a sensational knock of 111 runs got dismissed in a bizarre way. Brook was absolutely demolishing the Indian bowlers and charged to Akash Deep to up the tempo further and finish the game quickly. The ball kicked off the deck a little and hit hard and high on Brook's bat, causing him to lose his grip. The bat flew to the mid-wicket area and the ball scooped up in the air which was grabbed comfortably by Mohammed Siraj at cover. Brook was finally dismissed but he gave fans a glimpse of Rishabh Pant in all senses. Fact Check: Did Yashasvi Jaiswal Blow Flying Kiss At His Rumoured Girlfriend Maddie Hamilton After Scoring Century in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? Here’s the Truth.

Harry Brook Does A Rishabh Pant

A much-needed breakthrough! 🙌🏻 Will this spark a comeback for #TeamIndia? 🤔#ENGvIND 👉 5th TEST, DAY 4 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/FCqOnPjSft pic.twitter.com/5yvDrlb7Ci — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 3, 2025

