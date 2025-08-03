Did Yashasvi Jaiswal blow a kiss at his rumoured girlfriend Maddie Hamilton after scoring a century in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? The left-hander was in superb form in India's second innings of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval, where his superb 118-run knock helped India score 396 and set a 374-run target for England to chase down in a bid to win the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Yashasvi Jaiswal had his started his campaign with the bat in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series with a century and has fittingly ended it with a hundred and now, all eyes would be on the Indian bowlers as they look to defend the target and level the series 2-2. Yashasvi Jaiswal Century Celebration: Star Indian Cricketer Shows Heart, Throws Flying Kisses to the Gallery After Completing His Ton During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his century, his sixth in Test cricket after taking a quick single on the off-side off Gut Atkinson's bowling and went on to celebrate the milestone by blowing a kiss in the direction of the crowd and also making a heart gesture with his hands. As the video of his celebration went viral, fans felt it was for his rumoured girlfriend Maddie Hamilton, who they presumed was in the stands. And such claims went viral, leading people to believe that it is true. Yashasvi Jaiswal Engages in Heated Exchange With Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and Other England Cricketers Before Lunch On Day 3 of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Yashasvi Jaiswal Celebrates Century by Blowing Kiss and Making Heart Gesture

Viral Post Claims Yashasvi Jaiswal Blew Kiss at Rumoured Girlfriend Maddie Hamilton

Yashasvi Jaiswal Seals His Century with a Flying Kiss! A special hundred made even sweeter with a heartfelt celebration for his girlfriend Maddie Hamilton — love in the air, runs on the board! ❤️🏏✨ pic.twitter.com/R1743nRQzt — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) August 3, 2025

Another Similar Claim

Yashasvi Jaiswal dedicates his century to his girlfriend seals it with a flying kiss in the middle of the ground! 💯💋❤️ Love & cricket both in full form today! 🇮🇳🔥#YashasviJaiswal #INDvsENG #TestCricket #CenturyCelebration pic.twitter.com/VVf2xLOO6i — Pol Khol (@PolKhol_X) August 2, 2025

Here's the Truth About Yashasvi Jaiswal's Kiss Celebration After His Century

The claims stating that Yashasvi Jaiswal's celebration was for his rumoured girlfriend Maddie Hamilton, are totally false. Actually, Yashasvi Jaiswal blew a kiss and made the heart gesture with his hands at his parents, who were present in the stands. He himself confirmed the fact that the celebration was for his parents, who were present in the stands in a video shared by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on social media. Also, a video shared by Rajasthan Royals shows his parents in the stands and Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrating in front of them. Fact Check: Is Image of KL Rahul Consoling 'Crying' Karun Nair Real? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Pic.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Dedicates Century Celebration to Parents

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Parents Delighted After His Century

“My parents were here, first time watching me play for India & I did well, I am so blessed that I could do infront of my parents” You did well, YBJ 💗 pic.twitter.com/pJGuZoegbs — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 3, 2025

Also there has been no evidence from credible and authentic sources to even suggest that Yashasvi Jaiswal's rumoured girlfriend, Maddie Hamilto,n was present at The Oval during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal's dating rumours with Maddie Hamilton surfaced online after an Instagram post of the Indian cricketer went viral. In the post, Yashasvi Jaiswal had shared a picture with Maddie Hamilton and her brother Henry Hamilton.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2025 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).