Currently enjoying the form of his life, Hasan Ali notched up his maiden T20 hat-trick during the Warwickshire vs Derbyshire T20 Blast 2025 match, where the Pakistan all-rounder picked up his career-best figures of 6 for 23. Ali claimed wickets of Ross Whiteley, Alex Thomson, and Ben Aitchison in his third over, which brought out the Pakistan player's iconic generator celebration as well, which culminated in Warwickshire's 58-run win over Derbyshire. James Anderson Claims Career-Best Bowling Figures on T20 Return After 3925 Days, Registers 3 for 17 During Durham vs Lancashire T20 Blast 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Hasan Ali Hat-Trick Video

Hassan Ali takes a hat-trick for the Bears! 😱 pic.twitter.com/HJ3tcL9f7Q — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)