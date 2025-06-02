A Test legend, James Anderson, despite bidding international cricket adieu, has been playing domestic cricket and marked his return to T20 cricket after 11 long years, to feature for Lancashire in their T20 Blast 2025 match against Durham. Anderson, 42, playing his first 20-over match after 3925 days, did not show any rust and went to claim his career-best T20 figures (3/17), picking a three-wicket haul in Lancashire's win over Durham, which stated the quality of the England great. Check out Anderson's bowling highlights below. Michael Jones Breaks Car Back Glass With Massive Six During Durham vs Lancashire T20 Blast 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Ageless James Anderson in Action

Enjoy every ball of Jimmy Anderson's 3/17, on his return to the Vitality Blast 🌹 pic.twitter.com/EU052tWlIr — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 2, 2025

