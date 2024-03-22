Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Rahmanullah Gurbaz has a heart of gold, and this video is proof! As he trained with his teammates ahead of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, he politely granted a fan's wish to have his batting gloves. The young fan said that he wanted batting gloves and Gurbaz walked up to where his kit was kept and gave him his batting gloves. Gurbaz also interacted with an elderly woman and promised to give her a bat. Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of KKR in Indian Premier League T20 Season 17.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Gifts Batting Gloves to Fan

Dil ho toh jaani jaisa 💜 pic.twitter.com/cBaB8Og35r — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)