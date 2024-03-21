Mentor Gautam Gambhir is back in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) colours and that will give a lot of hope to fans deprived of title win since 2014. Under Gambhir's captaincy KKR won IPL in 2012 and 2014 and the former India player will be looking to bring that 'good luck factor' with him as he returns as mentor. Apart from him captain Shreyas Iyer is back as well after missing the IPL 2023 season. However, Iyer still has some injury concerns and may not feature all the games. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

At the IPL 2024 auction table, KKR made some smart buys and added KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson and Sakib Hussain to the squad. With Iyer returning as captain, Nitish Rana has been named as his deputy. IPL 2024 Jerseys: See Pics of Kits To Be Worn by All 10 Teams in Indian Premier League Season 17

KKR Schedule for IPL 2024

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 23 KKR vs SRH 07:30 PM Eden Gardens March 29 RCB vs KKR 07:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium April 03 DC vs KKR 07:30 PM ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium

*Schedule for remaining matches to be updated once released

KKR Squad for IPL 2024

Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain.

Last season, KKR finished seventh on the points table and failed to make it to the playoffs. KKR managed to win just six out of 14 matches and ended with 12 points.

