Heinrich Klaasen was at his destructive best in the Indian Premier League clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders as he scored a sensational century. Klaasen came on after SRH were off to a great start and he played some sensational shots all around the park, bringing up his century in just 37 deliveries. It is the joint third-fastest century in IPL history alongside Yusuf Pathan. Highest Scores in IPL 2025: Check List of Highest Team Totals in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Heinrich Klaasen Scores Joint Third-Fastest Century in IPL

