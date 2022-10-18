Hobart Hurricanes will take on Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League 2022 on Tuesday, October 18. The match would be played at the Blacktown International Sportspark Oval in Sydney and is slated to start at 01:35 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder live streaming details:
𝙉𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙩𝙤𝙤 𝙢𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩 🤩🏏@RenegadesBBL, @HeatBBL, @HurricanesBBL & @ThunderBBL all in action on 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 💪
Watch ✌️ epic #WBBL08 clashes, LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/eqWlqvDOgA 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/Tq0rEA9Fuv
— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) October 17, 2022
