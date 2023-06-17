Bangladesh are in the driver's seat and would hope to wrap up the game when they face Afghanistan on Day 4 of this one-off Test match. The day's play begins at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of this match, unfortunately, is not available in India. But fans can watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. BAN vs AFG One-Off Test: Najmul Hossain Posts Another Century as Bangladesh Builds a 491-run Lead Against Afghanistan.

BAN vs AFG

Quick Run | Day 03 Walton Test Match | Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | Only Test #BCB | #Cricket | #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/wN5onc7Fso — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)