Mirpur, Jun 16 (AP) Najmul Hossain became only the second Bangladesh batter to hit century in both innings of a cricket Test as he helped the hosts extend their lead to 491 runs at lunch Friday on Day 3 against Afghanistan.

Najmul, who scored 146 in the first innings, was unbeaten on 112 and Mominul Haque was not out 43 as Bangladesh reached 255-2 in its second innings at the interval.

After 16 wickets tumbled on Day 2, the batters dominated the third morning with 121 runs added for the loss of just opener Zakir Hasan in the session.

He scored 71 off 95 deliveries before perishing while going for a third run, ending a 173-run second-wicket partnership and giving Afghanistan its only breakthrough after Bangladesh resumed Day 3 at 134-1.

Afghanistan's bowling attack struggled, failing to create any chances, while the Bangladesh batters got enough loose deliveries to punish with ease.

After playing in limited-overs style, Najmul completed his fourth test century off 115 balls, nudging Hashmatullah Shahidi behind square for a single.

Mominul Haque, who was the first Bangladeshi to score a century in both innings of a test when he posted 176 and 105 against Sri Lanka in 2018, also appeared to be untroubled in a 64-run third-wicket stand as the duo continued to pile on the runs.

Bangladesh put up 382 in its first innings before dismissing Afghanistan for 146. AP

