Bangladesh have a big target of 511 runs to achieve on day 4 of the 1st Test. Bangladesh have already lost five wickets at 47 runs at the end of day 3. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test day 4 will be played on March 25 at a scheduled start time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series will not be telecasted live on any TV channel. But fans can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series on the FanCode app and website with a minimal subscription fee. Bangladesh Pacer Khaled Ahmed Fails While Attempting to Mankad Sri Lankan Cricketer Kamindu Mendis During BAN vs SL 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

BAN vs SL 1st Test 2024 Day 4

