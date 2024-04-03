Delhi Capitals will play their second home match of the IPL 2024 tournament. In the first match, Rishabh Pant and co ended Chennai Super Kings’ winning run. Kolkata Knight Riders is another unbeaten team that will play an away game at Visakhapatnam. It would be interesting to watch whether DC repeat the ‘streak-breaking’ magic or the dominant KKR will emerge victorious. The match is scheduled at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are some viewing options for the DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can watch the DC vs KKR match Live telecast on Star Sports Network. Also, Live streaming of the DC vs KKR Match is available on the JioCinema App. Rinku Singh and Prithvi Shaw Share a Heartwarming Moment During Training Session Ahead of DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Manifesting a hat-trick of wins in the 𝓒𝓲𝓽𝔂 𝓸𝓯 𝓓𝓮𝓼𝓽𝓲𝓷𝔂! ✨ pic.twitter.com/UNOWYnhcke — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)