Rinku Singh and Prithvi Shaw Share a Heartwarming Moment During Training Session Ahead of DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video)

The explosive Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batsman Rinku Singh and Delhi Capitals' opener Prithvi Shaw shared a heartwarming moment during the training session ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match in Vizag. DC will play KKR in their next match. KKR shared the video of Rinku Singh lifting Prithvi Shaw while giving a hug and then both went on to continue training. The caption on the post was, "No. 1 Yaari!" David Warner Shares Photo of Hanuman Ji’s Idol During His Visit to Vizag Ahead of DC vs KKR IPL 2024 (See Instagram Post).

Watch Video Here

