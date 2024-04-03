Rinku Singh and Prithvi Shaw Share a Heartwarming Moment During Training Session Ahead of DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video)

It was a wholesome moment to watch as Rinku Singh and Prithvi shaw met during the training session ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match. Scroll down to have a look at the video.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 03, 2024 09:55 AM IST

The explosive Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batsman Rinku Singh and Delhi Capitals' opener Prithvi Shaw shared a heartwarming moment during the training session ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match in Vizag. DC will play KKR in their next match. KKR shared the video of Rinku Singh lifting Prithvi Shaw while giving a hug and then both went on to continue training. The caption on the post was, "No. 1 Yaari!" David Warner Shares Photo of Hanuman Ji’s Idol During His Visit to Vizag Ahead of DC vs KKR IPL 2024 (See Instagram Post).

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 03, 2024 09:55 AM IST

The explosive Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batsman Rinku Singh and Delhi Capitals' opener Prithvi Shaw shared a heartwarming moment during the training session ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match in Vizag. DC will play KKR in their next match. KKR shared the video of Rinku Singh lifting Prithvi Shaw while giving a hug and then both went on to continue training. The caption on the post was, "No. 1 Yaari!" David Warner Shares Photo of Hanuman Ji’s Idol During His Visit to Vizag Ahead of DC vs KKR IPL 2024 (See Instagram Post).

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
DC DC vs KKR Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Kngiht Riders Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2024 IPL IPL 2024 KKR Kolkata Knight Riders Prithvi Shaw Rinku Singh Rinku Singh and Prithvi Shaw
You might also like
LSG Coach Justin Langer Reveals Pre-Match Conversation in Which M Siddharth Vows Getting Virat Kohli’s Wicket During IPL 2024 Clash Against RCB (Watch Video)
Cricket

LSG Coach Justin Langer Reveals Pre-Match Conversation in Which M Siddharth Vows Getting Virat Kohli’s Wicket During IPL 2024 Clash Against RCB (Watch Video)
David Warner Shares Photo of Hanuman Ji’s Idol During His Visit to Vizag Ahead of DC vs KKR IPL 2024 (See Instagram Post)
Cricket

David Warner Shares Photo of Hanuman Ji’s Idol 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" alt="LSG Coach Justin Langer Reveals Pre-Match Conversation in Which M Siddharth Vows Getting Virat Kohli’s Wicket During IPL 2024 Clash Against RCB (Watch Video)">
Cricket

LSG Coach Justin Langer Reveals Pre-Match Conversation in Which M Siddharth Vows Getting Virat Kohli’s Wicket During IPL 2024 Clash Against RCB (Watch Video)

David Warner Shares Photo of Hanuman Ji’s Idol During His Visit to Vizag Ahead of DC vs KKR IPL 2024 (See Instagram Post)
Cricket

David Warner Shares Photo of Hanuman Ji’s Idol During His Visit to Vizag Ahead of DC vs KKR IPL 2024 (See Instagram Post)
Bull’s Eye! Nicholas Pooran Executes a Perfect Direct Hit From Long Off To Run Out Mayank Dagar During the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)
Cricket

Bull’s Eye! Nicholas Pooran Executes a Perfect Direct Hit From Long Off To Run Out Mayank Dagar During the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)
Mayank Yadav Wins Man of the Match Award in RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match
Cricket

Mayank Yadav Wins Man of the Match Award in RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match
Google Trends Google Trends
DC vs KKR
10K+ searches
Newcastle vs Everton
10K+ searches
West Ham vs Tottenham
10K+ searches
मयंक यादव
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
DC vs KKR
10K+ searches
Newcastle vs Everton
10K+ searches
West Ham vs Tottenham
10K+ searches
मयंक यादव
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma