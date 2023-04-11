Delhi Capitals will be facing Mumbai Indians in their next match in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 11. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. Fans meanwhile can also watch the free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming

𝘽𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙫𝙮𝙬𝙚𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 ⚔ Which team will turn up the 🔥 in #DCvMI❓ 👀 LIVE #TATAIPL action starts 👉 6:30 PM on #JioCinema - FREE across all telecom operators!#IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/wl0536ZoBK — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 11, 2023

